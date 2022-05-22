How did Albanese, Morrison spend the day after the 2022 elections?

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, right, celebrates with Labor senator at a party event in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, May 22, 2022, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceding defeat to Albanese in a federal election. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese celebrates at a party event in Sydney, May 22, 2022. Source: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Anthony Albanese promises to unite Australia with the vision of optimism as the new prime minister.

LISTEN TO
How did Albanese, Morrison spend the day after the 2022 elections? image

«Έρχονται αλλαγές»: Η επόμενη μέρα της Αυστραλίας με τον Αλμπανίζι

SBS Greek

22/05/202206:31
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Anthony Albanese will become the 31st prime minister of Australia

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government