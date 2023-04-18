Huge upset for Aris left AEK Athens out of European competitions

Panathinaikos were cheered on by their fans on the Avenue as they beat PAS Giannina 4-0 in the 9th round of the Super League play-offs, celebrating their European exit for the first time in seven years.











The "Greens" have secured a place in the top four of the standings and will now play without stress in the Greek Cup final against PAOK.





Aris sewed a European suit after a great upset, as they turned from the hell of 0-2 to the paradise of 3-2 in "Kleanthis Vikelidis".



