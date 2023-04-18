Huge upset for Aris left AEK Athens out of European competitions

One round before the end of play offs, the European tickets in the Super League were decided, with Panathinaikos and Aris being the ones who smiled at the end.

Panathinaikos were cheered on by their fans on the Avenue as they beat PAS Giannina 4-0 in the 9th round of the Super League play-offs, celebrating their European exit for the first time in seven years.

 

The "Greens" have secured a place in the top four of the standings and will now play without stress in the Greek Cup final against PAOK.

Aris sewed a European suit after a great upset, as they turned from the hell of 0-2 to the paradise of 3-2 in "Kleanthis Vikelidis".

AEK took the lead with two goals from Levi Garcia, but Aris scored three goals in 15 minutes and Mateo Garcia's winner in 92 minutes to pull off a historic upset and clinch a European ticket!

