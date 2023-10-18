Hundreds of Palestinians killed in Gaza hospital blast as Israel denies responsibility

Τραυματίες Παλαιστίνιοι του νοσοκομείου Ahli Arab Source: AAP / Abed Khaled/AP

Hamas-run health authorities said an airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital has killed hundreds of Palestinians, blaming Israel for the attack. Israel has denied responsibility, saying the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group.

Gaza authorities said an Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed about 500 people at a hospital in the Palestinian enclave, but Israel said a Palestinian barrage had caused the blast.

The death toll was by far the highest of any single incident in Gaza during the current violence, triggering protests in the occupied West Bank, Istanbul and Amman.

The Palestinian Authority's health minister, Mai Alkaila, accused Israel of "a massacre" at Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital.

The strike killed hundreds of people and occurred during Israel's intense 11-day bombing campaign in Gaza.
