Hundreds of Palestinians killed in Gaza hospital blast as Israel denies responsibility

Gaza authorities said an Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed about 500 people at a hospital in the Palestinian enclave, but Israel said a Palestinian barrage had caused the blast.





The death toll was by far the highest of any single incident in Gaza during the current violence, triggering protests in the occupied West Bank, Istanbul and Amman.





The Palestinian Authority's health minister, Mai Alkaila, accused Israel of "a massacre" at Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital.



