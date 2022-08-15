Researchers have published their research from the 'Birthing in Our Community' Program, that shows dramatic improvements in pre-term birth rates, breast feeding and antenatal care.
Indigenous-led birthing program addressing perinatal health
Mother of four Sarah Booth attends a mums and bubs centre in Brisbane's South. Source: SBS
An Indigenous run and led 'mums and bubs hub' in Brisbane has long been advocating for culturally appropriate care in improving the outcomes of First Nations mothers and babies. And now, it has the data to prove it.
