Interpreter program first step to helping migrants settle

A government funded program in New South Wales has allowed more than 400 people speaking over 50 different languages, to become certified interpreters but advocates say more needs to be done to improve settlement in Australia.





The desire to contribute to his new country is a motivating force for Afghan refugee Rahman Ali Jawed.



