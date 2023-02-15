Interpreter program first step to helping migrants settle

Rahman Ali Jawed (Supplied).jpg

O Rahman Ali Jawed

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

One of the barriers many new migrants face when trying to create a new life in Australia, is language.

KEY POINTS
  • 400 people have become interpreters in over 50 languages
  • Dari, Somali and Ukrainian among the emerging languages
  • Language is not the only barrier for migrants
A government funded program in New South Wales has allowed more than 400 people speaking over 50 different languages, to become certified interpreters but advocates say more needs to be done to improve settlement in Australia.

The desire to contribute to his new country is a motivating force for Afghan refugee Rahman Ali Jawed.

He says his work as a university lecturer and an official with Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission - as well as his minority status as an ethnic Hazara - made it impossible for him to stay after the Taliban takeover.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων: Τετάρτη 15.02.2023

PHILIP LOWE BUSINESS FORUM SPEECH

Στόχος της αποθεματικής η πτώση του πληθωρισμού τονίζει ο επικεφαλής της τράπεζας Philip Lowe

sigaretta elettronica

Is vaping bad for you? What the experts say

Ross Spirou / Group Exhibition / Men/Still/Shooting

Nude demystification: A Melbourne-based photographer in a new photo exhibition