Coming from the field of public health, Greek-Australian Ismene Thiveos, declares that she is passionate about the wellbeing for the people of her community, emphasising that the elderly deserves better care services.
Ismene Thiveos: "I have the will to help our community"
Η ομογενής υποψήφια στον Δήμο Moreland Ισμήνη Θηβαίου Source: Supplied/Ismene Thiveos
Another Greek-Australian who is running as a candidate in the municipal elections of Victoria, is Ismene Thivaiou, who expresses her desire to help her community.
