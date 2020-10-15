Ismene Thiveos: "I have the will to help our community"

Ismene Thiveos

Η ομογενής υποψήφια στον Δήμο Moreland Ισμήνη Θηβαίου Source: Supplied/Ismene Thiveos

Another Greek-Australian who is running as a candidate in the municipal elections of Victoria, is Ismene Thivaiou, who expresses her desire to help her community.

Coming from the field of public health, Greek-Australian Ismene Thiveos, declares that she is passionate about the wellbeing for the people of her community, emphasising that the elderly deserves better care services.

 

