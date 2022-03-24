It's official: Evzoni are coming and a new space for Melbourne's Greek Independence Day Parade

It's official: The Evzoni are coming and a new venue for Melbourne Greeks's Parade.

It's official: The Evzoni are coming and a new venue for Melbourne Greeks's Parade. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

It's official: Evzoni are coming and a new space for Melbourne's Greek Independence Day Parade

LISTEN TO
It's official: Evzoni are coming and a new space for Melbourne's Greek Independence Day Parade image

Είναι επίσημο: Έρχονται οι Εύζωνοι και νέος χώρος για την Παρέλαση

SBS Greek

24/03/202207:59
Daniel Andrews.
Daniel Andrews. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
It's official: The Evzoni are coming and a new venue for Melbourne Greeks's Parade.
It's official: The Evzoni are coming and a new venue for Melbourne Greeks's Parade. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
It's official: The Evzoni are coming and a new venue for Melbourne Greeks's Parade
It's official: The Evzoni are coming and a new venue for Melbourne Greeks's Parade. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
It's official: The Evzoni are coming and a new venue for Melbourne Greeks's Parade.
It's official: The Evzoni are coming and a new venue for Melbourne Greeks's Parade. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Emmanuel Kakavelakis. Consul-General of Greece in Melbourne.
Emmanuel Kakavelakis. Consul-General of Greece in Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Bishop of Kerasounta Evmenios.
Bishop of Kerasounta Evmenios. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Steve Dimopoulos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier. Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier and Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health.
Steve Dimopoulos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier. Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier and Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Melbourne Greeks pay tribute to the heroes of 1821, without the parade, in the presence of a few dozens of Greek Australians

Cyprus House: Almost all set for the building of Melbourne's Cypriot Community jewel

'Many children lost their speech': A Greek doctor talks about the Ukrainian refugees' drama

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government