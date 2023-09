United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for Americans to stand up against the country's powerful pro-gun lobby after a teenage shooter killed 18 young children and three adults at a primary school in Texas.





"I had hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this, again," a distraught President Joe Biden said at the White House as he led national mourning, vowing to find a way to tighten gun ownership laws.





