If you have lamb for Easter Sunday and you still have some leftovers in your fridge, chef Rafail Pateras suggests for today a delicious Kefalonian meat pie with lamb.



Kefalonian meat pie with lam

Ingredients you will need:





1 packet of puff pastry



1 kg of cooked lamb



1½ cup of olive oil



2 onions



2 cloves of garlic



4 tablespoons of mint



4 tablespoons parsley



2 tablespoons tomato paste



½ cup white wine



1 cup of water



½ cup yellow rice



1 egg



1 cup of grated kefalograviera cheese



Salt