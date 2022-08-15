Kevin Rudd calls for major inquiry into media ownership in Australia

On Saturday, Kevni Rudd launched a petition that calls for a Royal Commission to investigate the ownership of Australian media, and especially Rupert Murdoch.





"The truth is Murdoch has become a cancer, an arrogant cancer on our democracy'' said Mr Rudd on the video announcing his petition.

YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE AHEPA NSW Inc under voluntary administration

According to Mr Rudd, Mr Murdoch owns 70% of Austalia's print readership, while the former prime minister claims that the media typhoon owns ''essentially every newspaper in Queensland''. Rupert Murdoch, owner of News Corp. Source: AAP Mr Rudd also accused Murdoch's media of supporting the Liberals and the Nationals for the past decade during federal and state elections and of opposing Labour.





"In 18 of the last 18 federal and state elections, we've seen the Murdoch media campaign viciously against the Labour Party and viciously in support of the Liberal and National parties."





"There's no such thing as a level playing field any more."



