'King' Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates with his Mother, Julia Apostoli (L) and Father, Apostolos Tsitsipas (R) after winning to the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Men's Final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia on day eight of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 18, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Sporting stadiums around Monaco remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
