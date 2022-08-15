'King' Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates with his Mother, Julia Apostoli (L) and Father, Apostolos Tsitsipas (R) after winning to the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates with his Mother, Julia Apostoli (L) and Father, Apostolos Tsitsipas (R) after winning to the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Men's Final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia on day eight of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 18, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Sporting stadiums around Monaco remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.

‘Interested in winning matches, not in No. 1 ranking’: Stefanos Tsitsipas

