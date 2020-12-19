Kozani and areas of West Attica into lockdown

The latest figures show 916 cases and 96 deaths. The number of daily cases is slowly decreasing but experts warn that any complacency during the next two weeks could easily reverse the situation.





Kozani and parts of West Attica are going into lockdown

The number of daily cases is slowly falling

The restrictions will last for a week

On Thursday, local time, Greek auhorities announced stricter restrictions for parts of West Attica, with people unable to leave their homes between 6pm - 5am. Churches will be closed for personal worship, and so will be most retail stores.



