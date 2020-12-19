Kozani and areas of West Attica into lockdown

Coronavirus Greece

Ένα βιοφαρμακευτικό προϊόν που χρησιμοποιείται για τη θεραπεία της ρευματοειδούς αρθρίτιδας υπόσχεται τη μείωση των θανάτων και νοσηλειών από COVID-19 Source: AAP Image/EPA/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Kozani has gone into lockdown a day after Greek authorities announced the same for areas of West Attica.

The latest figures show 916 cases and 96 deaths. The number of daily cases is slowly decreasing but experts warn that any complacency during the next two weeks could easily reverse the situation. 

  • Kozani and parts of West Attica are going into lockdown
  • The number of daily cases is slowly falling
  • The restrictions will last for a week
On Thursday, local time, Greek auhorities announced stricter restrictions for parts of West Attica, with people unable to leave their homes between 6pm - 5am. Churches will be closed for personal worship, and so will be most retail stores. 

The very next day, the same was announced for Kozani, in the country's north. The restrictions will stay in place for 7 days.
YOU CAN FIND MORE STORIES HERE

2020 - A year of challenges for Australia's politicians

How a Parthenon Marbles quarrel brought Clooney and Alamuddin closer

Share

Latest podcast episodes

image002.jpg

Ελληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ

Imbros & Gallipoli Revealed: Historian Jim Claven's new book tells the fascinating story of Imbros island and the Gallipoli Campaign

'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War I

Eat the right food.

Cost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eat

bush-fire

Human remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert