Kyrgios family plans to visit Greece: George Kyrgios exclusive
How Nick Kyrgios, the new "wonder-boy" of international tennis, celebrated his amazing victory over No 1 Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon last week? Which National Team is Nick in favor of during the World Cup in Brazil? Is Greece amongst the next traveling plans for Kyrgios' family? SBS Radio Greek Program hosts exclusively Nick's father, George, who talks to Vasso Morali about the family's Greek background and how the talented young tennis player is related to that:
