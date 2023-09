Federal Labor has unveiled a $2.4 billion plan to extend fibre-to-the-home internet to an additional 1.5 million homes and businesses.





Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese on Wednesday released the plan saying it would ensure 10 million Australian premises would have access to "world-leading" internet speeds by 2025.





"It's absurd that in the 21st century, we're left using technology in this country that is so far behind," he told reporters.