Lady Lash: An Indigenous - Greek "Spiritual Misfit"

The award-winning music creator and singer Lady Lash or Crystal Clyne Mastrosavas as her real name is combines two of the world's oldest cultures. Indigenous Australian and Greek. Besides, the blood of both flows in her veins. Her grandfather immigrated to Australia from the island of Rhodes, fell in love with and married a Kokkatha woman from South Australia.

Today Lady Lash, this descendant of Mastrosavas, already has to her credit numerous songs, an award-winning documentary and a new album entitled "Spiritual Misfit". She tells us that she feels more mature than ever and her new sound is more in tune with "the cosmos".





The presentation of her new album at the Melbourne Recital Center "Sanctuary Suite" series also reflects the inner journey she has been on so far. The maturity that has shaped her voice and her unique existence. She is now accompanied by a 7-member band and among the instruments that support her is a Greek "baglama", played by Greek - Australian Katerina Stevens.





Crystal Clyne Mastrosavas feels strong ties to Greece, although she has not been able to visit yet. But it is in her immediate plans, she explains. Her sister has already gone to Rhodes and she says there are countless cousins ​​and relatives she can't wait to meet too. Lady Lash - Crystal Clyne Mastrosavvas Source: Supplied Meanwhile, Crystal's family in Australia is growing. She recently became a grandmother, a "yiagia" she confesses. She has a grandson. The feeling is unique she tells us, when she looks into his eyes she sees all the ancestors combined.





Finally we asked her what advice she has for the younger generations. She told us that the key is to be happy.

Do something that gives you a sense of joy.

For her, Lady Lash, it's music that gives her this sense of joy.



