Landmark decision on climate and duty of care

News

Laura Kirwin, Izzy Raj-Seppings, Ava Princi and Liv Heaton outside the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney, Thursday, May 27, 202 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

While attempts to secure an injunction to stop an expansion of the Vickery coal mine in NSW were unsuccessful, the lawyer representing the children considered the judgment a victory.

READ MORE

Anjali Sharman: "We are the ones who have to live with the decisions that people in Canberra right now are making"

READ MORE

Thousands march for climate change

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis with his 98-year-old Greek grandmother

'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer

stroganoff tenderloin

Beef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHINA TOUR

«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-Κίνας

GREECE FETA FIGHT

Πώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία