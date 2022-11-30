SBS Greek

Life and death match against Denmark for the Socceroos

Published 30 November 2022 at 2:18pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

For the first time in 16 years, the Australian national team will have to fight in their last match in the group stage of a World Cup, aiming for a positive result that will qualify them for the knockout matches.

The Socceroos are fighting for two results against Denmark tomorrow morning, as both a win and a draw (should Tunisia fail to beat France) will give them a... ticket to the last 16 of the competition.



The prospect of returning to the knockout stage for the first time since 2006 has filled the country's football fans with excitement, with Mathew Leckie, who was just 15 when Australia drew with Croatia in their last group stage match at the World Cup in Germany, referring to the stakes of tomorrow's match.
