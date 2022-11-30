Life and death match against Denmark for the Socceroos

The Socceroos are fighting for two results against Denmark tomorrow morning, as both a win and a draw (should Tunisia fail to beat France) will give them a... ticket to the last 16 of the competition.









The prospect of returning to the knockout stage for the first time since 2006 has filled the country's football fans with excitement, with Mathew Leckie, who was just 15 when Australia drew with Croatia in their last group stage match at the World Cup in Germany, referring to the stakes of tomorrow's match.