"Life is not easy" - displaced people bear the brunt of the climate crisis

“My name is Falmata, I am a displaced person in Niger. As we know that Niger is a country in the Sahel, the life condition is extremely difficult, extremely complicated because the lack of everything. There is not potable water. There is no hospital. People are extremely hungry. They are experiencing several severe conditions including drought, sometimes when it rains, life is not easy at all. Life is not easy for women and children especially.”
These were the words of Madame Falmata, a displaced person in Niger, who shared her story at a press conference at the climate summit.
UNHCR warns that climate shocks are combining with conflict, food insecurity and the lingering effects of pandemic COVID-19, affecting people around the world.