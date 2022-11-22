SBS Greek

"Life is not easy" - displaced people bear the brunt of the climate crisis

Latin America Climate

El cambio climático es una de las principales causas de la migración en Latioamérica (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine, File) Source: AP / Nelson Antoine/AP

Published 22 November 2022 at 3:59pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Stergos Kastlelloriou
Source: SBS
Internally displaced people who are on the front line of the climate crisis usually lack the resources to adapt to an increasingly hostile environment. People from displaced communities shared their stories at the recent United Nations climate conference held in Egypt.

“My name is Falmata, I am a displaced person in Niger. As we know that Niger is a country in the Sahel, the life condition is extremely difficult, extremely complicated because the lack of everything. There is not potable water. There is no hospital. People are extremely hungry. They are experiencing several severe conditions including drought, sometimes when it rains, life is not easy at all. Life is not easy for women and children especially.”
Συνεχίζονται οι αποκαλύψεις για την «Κιβωτό του Κόσμου»

These were the words of Madame Falmata, a displaced person in Niger, who shared her story at a press conference at the climate summit.

UNHCR warns that climate shocks are combining with conflict, food insecurity and the lingering effects of pandemic COVID-19, affecting people around the world.
