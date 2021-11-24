Life lessons from a young couple after the tragic accident that changed their lives forever

For every couple, the first years of their married life are unique. It was the same for Nikos Kontou and Anthi Pallas, but for the wrong reasons.





The two spent their honeymoon period, in hospitals and rehabilitation centers, after Nikos' shocking accident on their wedding night.





The young couple spoke to the SBS Greek about the day that changed their lives forever, their YouTube channel through which they present their daily life, and their dream of a "honeymoon" that fate deprived them of having.



