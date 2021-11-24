Life lessons from a young couple after the tragic accident that changed their lives forever

Anthi Pallas

Η θετική αύρα του νεαρού ζευγαριού εντυπωσιάζει Source: Supplied/Anthi Pallas

A dive in the hotel pool on their wedding night change Nikos Kontos' life for ever. Two years later, he and his wife, Anthi Pallas, amaze everyone with their positive aura and zest for life.

For every couple, the first years of their married life are unique. It was the same for Nikos Kontou and Anthi Pallas, but for the wrong reasons.

The two spent their honeymoon period, in hospitals and rehabilitation centers, after Nikos' shocking accident on their wedding night.

The young couple spoke to the SBS Greek about the day that changed their lives forever, their YouTube channel through which they present their daily life, and their dream of a "honeymoon" that fate deprived them of having.

