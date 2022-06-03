Long Covid already tortures Australians

After the Covid-19 pandemic, about one in five patients with coronavirus develop long-term Covid symptoms, such as excessive fatigue, difficulty thinking and concentrating, and muscle, joint, and head pain. Similar sympomts with many autoimmune issues. These symptoms can last from weeks to 6 months. Patients in need of hospitalization are at greater risk for more serious heart, lung or kidney disease.





But long covid syndrome as it is called can affect those who got sick very slightly, regardless of age. The long covid is already appearing and affecting many patients in Australia, as General Practitioner Dr. Magdalena Simoni told SBS Greek. Dr Magdalena Simonis GP Source: Supplied Dr Simoni urges citizens, now that winter has arrived in Australia for good, not to forget protection measures, such as wearing masks in means of transport and indoors. In order to protect both themselves and those around them, from the danger of covid, but also of the particularly dangerous seasonal flu that circulates.



