Marinating is intended to make all kinds of meat, especially those with a relatively heavy smell, such as lamb, taste wonderful.

Marinade for kontosouvli

Ingredients you will need:

1 large onion





2 tomatoes





2 lemons (only the juice)





1 glass of white wine





100ml olive oil





2 tsp salt





2 teaspoons sweet paprika





1 teaspoon pepper





1 teaspoon oregano





1 teaspoon fresh thyme





1/2 tsp cumin