Melbourne Greeks will get a new Greek Cultural Precinct, Labors promised

Andrew Giles, Ged Kearney, Emily Demetriades, Kat Theophanous, Maria Vamvakinou, Bishop Evmenios, Lee Tarlamis, at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne.

Andrew Giles, Ged Kearney, Emily Demetriades, Kat Theophanous, Maria Vamvakinou, Bishop Evmenios, Lee Tarlamis, at Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The new Greek Cultural Precinct will be located at the Monastery of 'Axion Esti' in Melbourne's inner-north suburb of Northcote and the Federal Labors will invest $10 million.

LISTEN TO
Melbourne Greeks will get a new Greek Cultural Precinct, Labors promised image

Η Μελβούρνη αποκτά νέο Ελληνικό Πολιτιστικό Κέντρο

SBS Greek

04/05/202209:14
Billy Kavellaris, Andrew Giles, Ged Kearney.
Billy Kavellaris, Andrew Giles, Ged Kearney. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Maria Vamvakinou, Lee Tarlamis, Bishop Evmenios, John Tatoulis at the Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne.
Maria Vamvakinou, Lee Tarlamis, Bishop Evmenios, John Tatoulis at the Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Emily Demetriades, Kat Theophanous, Maria Vamvakinou, Bishop Evmenios, Lee Tarlamis, Arthur Andronas at the Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne.
Emily Demetriades, Kat Theophanous, Maria Vamvakinou, Bishop Evmenios, Lee Tarlamis, Arthur Andronas at the Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
Αt the Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne.
Αt the Axion Esti Monastery, Northcote, Melbourne. Source: SBS Greek/Panos Apostolou
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

'What are you asking from the next Federal Government?' Community leaders and politicians in an SBS Radio election event

Είκοσι χιλιάδες Ελλαδογεννημένοι χάθηκαν στην Αυστραλία την τελευταία δεκαετία

Με ευεργετικά μέτρα για συνταξιούχους απαντά η κυβέρνηση στην αύξηση επιτοκίων

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government