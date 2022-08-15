Melbourne residents will able to visit other households from tonight

People wearing face masks observe social distance, after shopping at Queen Victoria Market, following Premier Daniel Andrews's announcement.

People wearing face masks observe social distance, after shopping at Queen Victoria Market Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Victorian government announced that Melbourne residents will be able to visit one household per day, with certain restrictions.

Melburnians will be able to visit one another at home once again from 11:59pm Tuesday under new socialising rules announced by the Victorian government.

However, there is a cap of two adult visitors per house, plus any dependents who cannot be left alone, per day.

While there is no time limit on how long visits can last for, people cannot travel further than 25km of their own place of residence for the gathering.

Only one private gathering can occur per party.

“That means that's your one visit and the person who you're visiting, they can't have other visitors after that as well,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.
You can find more stories here

Road toll increases as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Press Play to hear more in Greek. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government