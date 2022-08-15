Melbourne residents will able to visit other households from tonight

Melburnians will be able to visit one another at home once again from 11:59pm Tuesday under new socialising rules announced by the Victorian government.





However, there is a cap of two adult visitors per house, plus any dependents who cannot be left alone, per day.





While there is no time limit on how long visits can last for, people cannot travel further than 25km of their own place of residence for the gathering.





Only one private gathering can occur per party.





“That means that's your one visit and the person who you're visiting, they can't have other visitors after that as well,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

You can find more stories here Road toll increases as COVID-19 restrictions ease