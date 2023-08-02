Melbourne's Philosophy Cafe

Aristotle

Aristotle Credit: Aristotle

The Melbourne Philosophy Cafe has changed venue. Its monthly meetings are held in inner ciry Brunswick.

Since the beginning of '23 the monthly meetings and discussions of this group have been held in the hall of the Palaconian Brotherhood “Leonidas” in Brusnwick. The Philosophy Cafe, open and free to all and continues its activities. The topics discussed concern not only philosophy but also topical issues such as the constitutional recognition of the First Residents of Australia.

On Tuesday 1st of August the referendum on the Voice of the Indigenous in Parliament will be the topic discussed by the Philosophical Cafe. The coordinator of the Cafe Thomas Iliopoulos gives us more information.
