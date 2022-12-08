Available in other languages

With meraki and Christmas spirit we can make unique melomakarona with semolina, in a different recipe of the traditional sweet of the festive season.



Melomakarona with semolina

Ingredients you will need:





250g sunflower oil





250g olive oil





250g sugar





1 kg of all-purpose flour





2 teaspoons orange zest





250ml orange juice





70ml cognac





170g fine semolina





2 teaspoons cinnamon powder





1/2 tsp. cloves powder





1 1/2 tsp baking powder





1 tsp baking soda





250g walnuts





For the syrup





800ml water





800g sugar





250g honey





2 orange peels



