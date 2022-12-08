SBS Greek

Melomakarona with semolina

Ο σεφ του Ελληνικού Προγράμματος Ραφαήλ Πατέρας Credit: commons.wikimedia.org/Rafail Pateras

Published 8 December 2022 at 4:44pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
The ultimate Christmas sweets are melomakarona. With the help of our chef, Rafail Patera, we give you a recipe that guarantees success.

With meraki and Christmas spirit we can make unique melomakarona with semolina, in a different recipe of the traditional sweet of the festive season.

Melomakarona with semolina

Ingredients you will need:

250g sunflower oil

250g olive oil

250g sugar

1 kg of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons orange zest

250ml orange juice

70ml cognac

170g fine semolina

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp. cloves powder

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

250g walnuts

For the syrup

800ml water

800g sugar

250g honey

2 orange peels

1 cinnamon stick
