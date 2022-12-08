With meraki and Christmas spirit we can make unique melomakarona with semolina, in a different recipe of the traditional sweet of the festive season.
Melomakarona with semolina
Ingredients you will need:
250g sunflower oil
250g olive oil
250g sugar
1 kg of all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons orange zest
250ml orange juice
70ml cognac
170g fine semolina
2 teaspoons cinnamon powder
1/2 tsp. cloves powder
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
250g walnuts
For the syrup
800ml water
800g sugar
250g honey
2 orange peels
1 cinnamon stick