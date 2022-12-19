Messi made history in one of the most epic World Cup finals

Main points
- Third World Cup for Argentina
- Lionel Messi broke all records
- Killian Empape is the top scorer at the tournament
Although Argentina looked like they were going to reach the World Cup without much difficulty, the French national team and Kilian Empape had other plans.
The match started in the best possible way for the Albiceleste with Lionel Messi opening the scoring with a penalty, before Argentina doubled their lead through Angel Di Maria in just the 36th minute.
The trophy seemed to be going to Argentina before Kilian Empape scored twice in the space of two minutes to send the game into extra time.
There Messi struck again to give his team the lead, with Empape equalising again to make it 3-3.
Argentina had luck on their side in the penalty shootout, but also had a great goalkeeper under their posts in Emiliano Martinez.
The match at Qatar's Lusail Stadium saw Argentina win 4-2 on penalties, ending a tradition that has seen all winning teams since 2006 come from Europe.