Main points Third World Cup for Argentina

Lionel Messi broke all records

Killian Empape is the top scorer at the tournament

Although Argentina looked like they were going to reach the World Cup without much difficulty, the French national team and Kilian Empape had other plans.





The match started in the best possible way for the Albiceleste with Lionel Messi opening the scoring with a penalty, before Argentina doubled their lead through Angel Di Maria in just the 36th minute.



The trophy seemed to be going to Argentina before Kilian Empape scored twice in the space of two minutes to send the game into extra time.





There Messi struck again to give his team the lead, with Empape equalising again to make it 3-3.





Argentina had luck on their side in the penalty shootout, but also had a great goalkeeper under their posts in Emiliano Martinez.



