Miltos Tentoglou wins gold at Munich European Championships with incredible 8.52 metre leap

With an incredible jump that reached eight metres and 52 centremetres, Miltos Tentoglou left no doubt in regards to his dominance in the long jump, winning the gold medal at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.



The Greek athlete broke a number of records, having the greatest performance in the year for the sport, while additionally setting a record for the games themselves, exceeding the 8.47 limit which was set by German jumper Christian Rauf in 2010.





Speaking after his success, Tentoglou appeared satisfied with himself, yet repeated once again that his major goal remains to make a nine-metre jump.



Drisbioti also wins gold in race walk

The long jump wasn't the only sport in which Greece took home the gold as Antigoni Drisbioti also came out first in the race walk.





Completing the race just after two hours and 47 minutes, the Greek athlete won gold in the 35 klm walk, one month after finishing fourth in the Oregon World Championships.





In her statements after the race, Drisbioti appeared ecstatic for her success.



Katerina Stefanidi will take the baton tomorrow morning at 4am AEST in the pole vault, where she hopes to become the first ever Greek athlete with three gold medals in the tournament.



Multiple Greek athletes qualify to final rounds in the European Swimming Championships

While there weren't any medals to celebrate, a significant number of Greek athletes did advance to the final round of their respective competitions in the Rome Swimming Championships.





Apostolos Christou, who recently won gold in the 50 metre backstroke, qualified to the final round of the 100 metre backstroke with the second-best time.





Andreas Vazaios and Christian Golomeev also qualified to the final round of the mixed singles and 50 metre freestyle respectively.



Crucial goal scored by Bakasetas

While there may not be anymore Greek-Cypriot teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League, there's still a great amount of interest for Greek fans in the tournament. Last night's play-off round match between FC Copenhagen and Trabzonspor featured three Greek internationals: Carlos Zeca, Manolis Siopis and Tasos Bakasetas.





In fact, the latter also found his way to the back of the net, providing the Turkish team with a lifeline for the upcoming return game, which will be played in a week's time in Trabzon. The Danish won the first game 2-1.



Tomorrow Odysseas Vlachodimos' Benfica will face Dynamo Kiev in Poland.





For the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round, APOEL will meet with Swedish club Djurgarden tomorrow at 2.45am, while in the UEFA Europa League, the Greek-Cypriot battle between Olympiacos and Apollon will take place early on Friday morning.





At around the same time, AEK Larnaca will face Russian side Dnipro and Omonoia will cross paths with Belgian giants Gent.



Kyrgios, De Minaur continue in Cincinnati Open, as Kokkinakis and Sakkari are disqualified

For the Cincinnati Open round of 64, Nick Kyrgios beat Spaniard Alejandro Davidovic Fokina in straight sets, as did Alex de Minaur against Henri Laaskonen from Switzerland.





Kyrgios will meet US player Taylor Fritz in the next round, while de Minaur will take on Canadian world number eight Felix Auger-Aliassime.



On the other end, Thanassi Kokkinakis was not successful against Italian Yannick Sinner, despite winning the first set, eventually losing the game, 2-1.





Maria Sakkari had similar luck, losing her round of 32 match against Caroline Garcia from France 2-1 and getting knocked out from the tournament.





Tomorrow it'll be Stefanos Tsitsipas' turn to enter the court, as he will face Serbian Filip Crajnovic. In the doubles, the Greek will team up with Danish Holger Roon to take on the duo of David Vega Ernandez and Rafael Mattos.



"Acropolis" tournament begins as Itoudis drops another two from the team

Another two players were cut by the national team head coach Dimitris Itoudis from the Greek Basketball team's selection, a few hours before the tip-off in this year's "Acropolis" tournament. Giannis Kouzeloglou and Dimitris Moraitis will no longer be part of the team, as Itoudis will need to remove a further three before the start of the European Basketball championship.



Tomorrow at 4am AEST, the Greek team will face Poland in the opening game of the "Acropolis" exhibition tournament.



