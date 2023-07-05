Mitsotakis promises faster repayment of the 1st Memorandum

The government's programmatic statements are expected tomorrow, which analysts say are the first crash test for the government, while the opposition is in search of a leader.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will set the tone for the government's policy, with priority given to the economy and increasing citizens' income.
At the same time, speaking to Bloomberg, the Greek prime minister pledged faster repayment of loans from the bailout packages under the first memorandum, ahead of schedule.