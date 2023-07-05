Mitsotakis promises faster repayment of the 1st Memorandum

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced recurring fines for those not vaccinated.

Ο Έλληνας πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης Source: Getty / Getty Images Europe

In an interview with Bloomberg, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to speed up the repayment of the first memorandum's bailout packages.

The government's programmatic statements are expected tomorrow, which analysts say are the first crash test for the government, while the opposition is in search of a leader.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will set the tone for the government's policy, with priority given to the economy and increasing citizens' income.

At the same time, speaking to Bloomberg, the Greek prime minister pledged faster repayment of loans from the bailout packages under the first memorandum, ahead of schedule.
