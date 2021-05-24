More people attended NSW Greek festival than Midnight Oil concert

Ελληνικό Φεστιβάλ στο Hope Estate του Hunter Valley

Ελληνικό Φεστιβάλ στο Hope Estate του Hunter Valley Source: SBS Greek

At the NSW Hunter Valley Hope Estate, the Sydney Greek Festival was held for the first time. The participation even surpassed a Midnight Oil concert at the same venue.

At Hope Estate in NSW Hunter Valley,  the annual Greek feast of the Greek community was held for the first time.  Venue organizers, stated that this Greek festival is the biggest event that has been organized since the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

It is estimated that it gathered a crowd of 7,000 people, while respectively the famous Australian band Midnight Oil, had half, about 3500 spectators.

The Greek program of SBS radio was there. Listen to what the president of the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW Haris Danalis and the president of the Greek festival of Sydney Nia Karteri said about this year's event to Themis Kallos.

This podcast is only available in Greek.
