Morocco made history - Portugal scored six goals without Ronaldo

Morocco players celebrate at full time after defeating Spain on penalties during Morocco v Spain match of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 6, 2022.

Οι παίκτες του Μαρόκου πανηγυρίζουν μετά τη νίκη τους επί της Ισπανίας στα πέναλτι Source: AAP / Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/PA/Alamy

Published 7 December 2022 at 2:52pm, updated 3 hours ago at 3:02pm
By Stergos Kastlelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Portugal and Morocco have taken the last two spots in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, after very contrasting victories in the Round of 16.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo in their starting line-up, Portugal threw a party against Switzerland with a 6-1 victory, with 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, Ronaldo's replacement in the match, scoring three goals.

Ramos opened the scoring in the 17th minute, scored another in the 51st minute and scored a hat-trick in the 67th minute to become the youngest player since Pele and the first player in 32 years to score three goals in a World Cup knockout match.

Earlier Morocco, the last African team remaining in the competition, made history by knocking out Spain.
