Morocco made history - Portugal scored six goals without Ronaldo

Without Cristiano Ronaldo in their starting line-up, Portugal threw a party against Switzerland with a 6-1 victory, with 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, Ronaldo's replacement in the match, scoring three goals.





Ramos opened the scoring in the 17th minute, scored another in the 51st minute and scored a hat-trick in the 67th minute to become the youngest player since Pele and the first player in 32 years to score three goals in a World Cup knockout match.



