"My father's daughter": book presentation at the Castellorizian Club

Tonight at 6pm at the Castellorian Club located at 2/127 Houston Road, in Kingsford, there will be a book launch of Nicholas Malaxos' new novel entitled: "My Father's Daughter".





The book will be presented by Professor Catherine Georgoura OAM.





The event is part of the Sydney Greek Festival and tells the story of the women of the remote island who had to submit to laws that they had no part in shaping.





But one woman who was way ahead of her time, against all odds, followed her heart.



