"My father's daughter": book presentation at the Castellorizian Club

Castellorizo-harbour-1932_AM.jpg

Το λιμάνι του Καστελλόριζου Credit: Collection Nicholas Pappas

Nikolaos Malaxos presents his new novel, which presents the position of women on the island of Castellorizo, to the Castellorizian Club.

Tonight at 6pm at the Castellorian Club located at 2/127 Houston Road, in Kingsford, there will be a book launch of Nicholas Malaxos' new novel entitled: "My Father's Daughter".

The book will be presented by Professor Catherine Georgoura OAM.

The event is part of the Sydney Greek Festival and tells the story of the women of the remote island who had to submit to laws that they had no part in shaping.

But one woman who was way ahead of her time, against all odds, followed her heart.

Listen more by clicking play on the podcast of the main photo.
