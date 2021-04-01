MyConsulLive: What do you need to know about the consular online platform for Greek citizens living abroad?

The platform enables Greeks residing in Australia to use a number of consular services remotely, via scheduled video calls with the personnel of our Consulate.





More specifically, it is now possible to obtain the following, by booking an online appointment with us:





• Certificate of permanent resident abroad



• Copy of an act registered at the Consulate / Copy or extract of a notarial deed



• Family or Birth Certificate



• Certificate of residence



• Certificate of life for pensioners





The entry into the platform requires the use of Taxisnet login credentials, while identification during the video call will be made via presentation of official identification documents (ID card, passport, etc.).





The Taxisnet login details do not necessarily need to be those of the person the appointment is booked for.



