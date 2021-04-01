MyConsulLive: What do you need to know about the consular online platform for Greek citizens living abroad?

Mrs Georgia Karasiotou, Consul of Greece in Perth, Western Australia.

Mrs Georgia Karasiotou, Consul of Greece in Perth, Western Australia. Source: Consul of Greece in Perth

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

“MyConsulLive” is a platform for serving Greek citizens remotely via video calls.

The platform enables Greeks residing in Australia to use a number of consular services remotely, via scheduled video calls with the personnel of our Consulate.

More specifically, it is now possible to obtain the following, by booking an online appointment with us:

• Certificate of permanent resident abroad
• Copy of an act registered at the Consulate / Copy or extract of a notarial deed
• Family or Birth Certificate
• Certificate of residence
• Certificate of life for pensioners

The entry into the platform requires the use of Taxisnet login credentials, while identification during the video call will be made via presentation of official identification documents (ID card, passport, etc.).

The Taxisnet login details do not necessarily need to be those of the person the appointment is booked for.

The platform can be accessed through the following link:
http://myconsullive.gov.gr/
. You can download a short guide
in English
.
“MyConsulLive” is a platform for serving Greek citizens remotely via video calls.
“MyConsulLive” is a platform for serving Greek citizens remotely via video calls. Source: Government of Greece
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Changes on taxation for Greeks living abroad

Australia: House prices are rising at the fastest pace in 32 years

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23