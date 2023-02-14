National effort to protect dating app users from abuse

KEY POINTS
- "Dating apps facilitate sexual violence"
- 75% of users have been subjected to such behaviour
- Tinder has launched a new security feature
Background checks and identity verification are just some of the measures being considered to improve online safety in the country.
For victims-survivors of sexual violence from interacting with someone on a dating app, reporting abuse has never been harder.
Sexual violence includes online abuse such as revenge porn, sexual harassment, abusive language and threats.