National effort to protect dating app users from abuse

file photo

Φώτο αρχείου Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Dating app providers met with government and community stakeholders in Sydney last month to discuss ways to tackle sexual violence on their platforms.

KEY POINTS
  • "Dating apps facilitate sexual violence"
  • 75% of users have been subjected to such behaviour
  • Tinder has launched a new security feature
Background checks and identity verification are just some of the measures being considered to improve online safety in the country.

For victims-survivors of sexual violence from interacting with someone on a dating app, reporting abuse has never been harder.

Sexual violence includes online abuse such as revenge porn, sexual harassment, abusive language and threats.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Federal Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil (AAP).jpg

Foreign interventions a threat to Australia's democracy, said the Home Secretary

flies.jpg

Hairy flies help bees pollinate Australian food crops

aek.jpg

Victories for AEK and Olympiacos, new misstep for PAOK

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 13.02.23