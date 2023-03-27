NATO condemns Vladimir Putin's 'dangerous and irresponsible' nuclear move

O Ρώσος πρόεδρος Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν Source: AAP

NATO has criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for announcing plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, calling it "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric.

Mr Putin announced the move on Saturday and likened it to the US stationing its weapons in Europe, while insisting that Russia would not violate its nuclear non-proliferation promises.

Although the move was not unexpected, it is one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago, and Ukraine called for a meeting of the UN Security Council in response.
