Sweeping victory for New Democracy - 8 parties in the new Parliament

The Greek people voted again within a month, showing Kyriakos Mitsotakis' party as the first political force with a share of over 40%, with a difference of more than 22 points from the second party, SYRIZA Progressive Alliance.





Based on the results reported by the Greek Ministry of Interior, the next Parliament seems to be an eight-party parliament.





At 99.61% of integration, eight parties are above the 3% threshold.





Collectively, the major parties had several losses, however, due to the enhanced proportional representation, New Democracy ensures self-reliance.





In detail, at 99.61% of integration, the percentages of the parties and the seats they secure are as follows:





New Democracy - 40.55% and 158 seats



Syriza - 17.84% and 48 seats



PASOK KA - 11.85% and 32 seats



KKE - 7.69% and 20 seats



Spartans - 4.64% and 12 seats



Hellenic Solution - 4.44% and 12 seats



Victory - 3.69% and 10 seats



Pλεύsi Eleftherias 3.17% and 8 seats





The other parties that failed to pass the 3% threshold collected 6.14% of the votes, with MPA25 being among them.





We note the low turnout, which is about 53% of registered voters. This is the lowest turnout in the post-independence period, with abstention reaching around 47%.





The first reactions of the political leaders.





New Democracy celebrated its victory in a festive atmosphere at its offices in Piraeus.





Upon hearing the results, the attendees shouted slogans, with "All Greece is blue" being the dominant one.



For his part, Alexis Tsipras, in his first statement after the election result from the offices of SYRIZA in Koumoundourou, stressed that he will put himself at the discretion of the party members.





In Charilaou Trikoupis, the president of PASOK's Movement for Change, Nikos Androulakis, commented that "PASOK's opposition will be robust and serious".





"The vote for the KKE is neither emotional nor opportunistic", said Dimitris Koutsoumbas, the secretary general of the KKE in his statements.





"I want to thank Elias Kasidiaris for giving us the impetus for this result," said the president of the Spartans, Vassilis Stigas.





"The Hellenic Solution is not dying, it is too strong to die" said Kyriakos Velopoulos, president of the Hellenic Solution, in his first statements.





"Niki will exercise real opposition in Parliament", said party leader Dimitris Natsios in his first statements.





"I am bidding for 100 MPs and the rest for 20 each", said Zoe Konstantopoulou, president of the Electoral Alliance.



The first phase of the post-election period starts in a few hours





The first phase of the post-election period begins, with the delivery of the official election results by the Speaker of the Parliament Konstantinos Tasoulas to the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the swearing in of the re-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



