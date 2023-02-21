Deadly new earthquakes in Turkiye

Three dead and hundreds injured are the report so far of the last strong seismic vibrations that occurred yesterday (20/2/23) in Turkey.





Two hundred and thirteen people have been transferred to hospitals and the total number of injured remains unclear so far.





According to the BBC, in neighbouring Syria, 470 injured people visited hospitals for first aid after last night's earthquake.





In Hatay Province, two weeks after a deadly earthquake that left tens of thousands dead, Enceladus struck four minutes after 8pm local time.



READ MORE Σβήνουν οι ελπίδες για εντοπισμό επιζώντων σε Τουρκία και Συρία

The first vibration had an intensity of 6.4 on the Richter scale.





A few minutes later there was a second seismic vibration of less power this time — 5.8 degrees.





The epicenter of the earthquake was in Samandag province, according to the Turkish Institute of Seismic Studies Kandilli, and it was felt in Syria, Israel, Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine.





Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soilu, hours later, warned residents not to enter buildings saying there have been 26 aftershocks.





Shortly afterwards, a tsunami warning was issued in the area and the Turkish Disaster Management Agency urged residents to stay away from the coast, but later this warning was withdrawn.

