New harsh attack by Menendez against the Turkish President

Main Points He criticized Erdogan's recent threats against Athens

He demanded the withdrawal of the Turkish army from Cyprus

"Greece is not afraid of Turkey", the message of the Greek Foreign Minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his aggressive rhetoric have been condemned by the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Senate, Robert Menendez.





In response to threats of a missile attack against Athens, Mr Menendez commented that the Turkish President's recent actions are not only troubling - they are completely unacceptable.



