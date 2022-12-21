SBS Greek

New harsh attack by Menendez against the Turkish President

O πρόεδρος της Επιτροπής Εξωτερικών Σχέσεων της αμερικανικής Γερουσίας, Ρόμπερτ Μενέντεζ Source: AAP

Published 21 December 2022 at 3:26pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

A message to the United States government and the international community to take concrete measures to ensure that President Erdogan is held accountable for his continued violation of international law and human rights was sent by the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez.

Main Points
  • He criticized Erdogan's recent threats against Athens
  • He demanded the withdrawal of the Turkish army from Cyprus
  • "Greece is not afraid of Turkey", the message of the Greek Foreign Minister
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his aggressive rhetoric have been condemned by the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Senate, Robert Menendez.

In response to threats of a missile attack against Athens, Mr Menendez commented that the Turkish President's recent actions are not only troubling - they are completely unacceptable.

The Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee recalled that Erdogan has challenged Greek sovereignty repeatedly by sending fighter jets over the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.
