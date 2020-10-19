New leader of the Turkish Cypriots is Ersin Tatar sbs greek 19-10-20
The newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Nedim Enginsoy
The newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar won the Turkish Cypriots "election" in the Turkish occupied area in the north part of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. Ersin Tatar, a hardliner who favors even closer ties with Turkey and a tougher stance with rival Greek Cypriots in peace talks has defeated the leftist incumbent in the Turkish Cypriot leadership runoff.
