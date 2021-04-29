New leadership for PASEKA- Georgia Alexandrou is the new president

Mrs Alexandrou succeeds Kostas Procopiou who was at the helm for many years and passed recently.





In a press release from the top Cypriot organisations in Australia it is stated that “on Thursday 22 nd April 2021 at a Federation of Cyprus Communities of Australia & New Zealand and PASEKA, Zoom conference, Mrs Georgia Alexandrou, president of the Cyprus Community of Canberra and SEKA ACT, was nominated and unanimously appointed by the attending Cypriot Communities and state SEKA’s ad the new president of PASEKA”.





“The members of the Federation of Cypriot Communities and PASEKA are pleased to see active youth members involved in our Organisations, and welcome the appointment of Mr Michael Christodoulides from the Cyprus Hellene Club as the PASEKA deputy president and Mr Lukas Theodorou from the Cyprus Community of Apostolos Andreas Sunshine as the assistant secretary of the Federation. Congratulations to all.





“We look forward to working closely together with all Cypriot Communities, state SEKA’s, NEPOMAK and all Hellenic Organisations of Australia & New Zealand to promote our ethnic issues”, the statement concludes.