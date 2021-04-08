New sexual harassment laws

Politicians and judges will be subject to the same sexual harassment laws as the wider population under major workplace reforms announced by the federal government.
Sexual harassment would officially become a grounds for dismissal under recommendations backed by the Australian government in its long-awaited response to the Respect@Work report.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced his government would accept all 55 recommendations of the report into workplace harassment either wholly, in part or in principle.
This podcast is in Greek. For more in English visit