News bulletin, 21.01.2023

News in Greek

News in Greek Source: SBS / SBS Greek

The main news bulletin of the Greek Program for Saturday 21 January 2023.

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Αποκλεισμός για τον Κοκκινάκη σε αγώνα-μαραθώνιο άνω των πέντε ωρών

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari / AAP / Tennis Australia

What did Tsitsipas and Sakkaris say in Greek about their first 2023 Australian Open first-victories?

Maria Sakkari of Greece takes a selfie following her second round match against Diana Shnaider of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 / AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Difficult game for Maria Sakkari but she managed to get through to the Aus Open Round 2

Liberal senator James Paterson

Τριπλασιάστηκαν οι απειλές προς τους πολιτικούς από το διάστημα των προηγούμενων εκλογών