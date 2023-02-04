News bulletin in greek, 4 February 2023

News bulletin in greek, 4 February 2023Play12:58Greek news Source: SBS / SBS GreekGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.86MB) Listen to the main news bulletin of the Greek Program on Saturday, February 4, 2023.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian Defence Minister meets his American counterpart in WashingtonΣε καλό κλίμα οι συναντήσεις υπουργών Άμυνας και Εξωτερικών Αυστραλίας - Μεγάλης Βρετανίας στο ΛονδίνοSteamed mussels with white wineThe last visit of Nicos Anastasiades in his capacity as President to Athens was emotional