News bulletin, Tuesday 18.04.23

Listen to the Greek Program's main news bulletin of the day.

Sudan

EU's ambassador to Sudan attacked in his home as fighting continues

Australia's Migration Programme

New program to improve Australian workers' literacy and numeracy levels

Michael Kotsohilis: The Greek Australian actor who played Al Capone

Sudan

At least 97 civilians dead in Sudan, Greek civilians trapped in the Greek Orthodox Μetropolis