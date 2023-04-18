News bulletin, Tuesday 18.04.23

News bulletin, Tuesday 18.04.23Play13:26Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.3MB) Listen to the Greek Program's main news bulletin of the day.ShareLatest podcast episodesEU's ambassador to Sudan attacked in his home as fighting continuesNew program to improve Australian workers' literacy and numeracy levelsMichael Kotsohilis: The Greek Australian actor who played Al CaponeAt least 97 civilians dead in Sudan, Greek civilians trapped in the Greek Orthodox Μetropolis