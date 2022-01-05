News Flash - Wednesday 5.1.22

The main news in headlines. From Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.

Main news headlines

  • Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios tested positive - He is fully vaccinated, and shows mild symptoms of Covid-19.
  • The chaos in the testing centers is increasing.
  • NNO recorded a total of 35,054 confirmed cases - 8 dead. One in three people tested in New South Wales is positive. Vaccinations of children 5-11 years old to start on Monday.
  • Victoria reported 17,636 cases, 11 deaths.
  • Tasmania 867 new cases.
  • The National Cabinter will consider today, among other things, the shortcomings in the RAT tests.
  • Opposition Labor leader has called for RAT tests to be distributed for free.
  • In Greece, 50,126 new cases and 61 deaths were recorded.
  • Schools will open with masks and self-tests after the Christmas holidays on Monday, January 10th.
  • There were five deaths and 5,457 new cases in Cyprus. Even tougher measures are being decided today by the Council of Ministers on the pandemic.
  • Omicron could create new dangerous mutations, according to the World Health Organization.
  • A new coronavirus variant has already been identified in France.
  • With a medical exception, Novak Djokovic, No. 1 in the world, will compete in the Australian Open.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Η μετάλλαξη Όμικρον συνεχίζει να προκαλεί αναστάτωση στην Ελλάδα και την Κύπρο

COVID-19 Update: Record hospitalisations in NSW as cases in Victoria and Queensland grow

