News Flash - Wednesday 5.1.22

Main news headlines





Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios tested positive - He is fully vaccinated, and shows mild symptoms of Covid-19.

The chaos in the testing centers is increasing.

NNO recorded a total of 35,054 confirmed cases - 8 dead. One in three people tested in New South Wales is positive. Vaccinations of children 5-11 years old to start on Monday.

Victoria reported 17,636 cases, 11 deaths.

Tasmania 867 new cases.

The National Cabinter will consider today, among other things, the shortcomings in the RAT tests.

Opposition Labor leader has called for RAT tests to be distributed for free.

In Greece, 50,126 new cases and 61 deaths were recorded.

Schools will open with masks and self-tests after the Christmas holidays on Monday, January 10th.

There were five deaths and 5,457 new cases in Cyprus. Even tougher measures are being decided today by the Council of Ministers on the pandemic.

Omicron could create new dangerous mutations, according to the World Health Organization.

A new coronavirus variant has already been identified in France.