News in Greek: Monday 1.8.2022

News in Greek: Monday 1.8.2022Play14:03Press Play on the main photo and listen the News Bulletin (in Greek) Source: SBS GreekGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.87MB) The latest news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and across the world.LISTEN TOΔελτίο Ειδήσεων: Δευτέρα 1.8.2022SBS Greek01/08/202214:03PlayPress Play on the main photo and listen the News Bulletin (in Greek) ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government