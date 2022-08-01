News in Greek: Monday 1.8.2022

Press Play on the main photo and listen the News Bulletin (in Greek) 

Press Play on the main photo and listen the News Bulletin (in Greek) Source: SBS Greek

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The latest news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and across the world.

LISTEN TO
News in Greek: Monday 1.8.2022 image

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων: Δευτέρα 1.8.2022

SBS Greek

01/08/202214:03
Press Play on the main photo and listen the News Bulletin (in Greek) 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government