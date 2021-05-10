News in Greek - Monday 10.5.21

News in Greek - Monday 10.5.21Play10:58 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.08MB) Main news of the day from SBS Radio Greek program.This podcast is only available in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΤα διεθνή σύνορα της Αυστραλίας θα παραμείνουν κλειστά μέχρι το 2022Με πάνω από $10 δις θα ενισχυθεί ο τομέας φροντίδας ηλικιωμένωνΔιευκόλυνση αγοράς πρώτης κατοικίας από την κυβέρνηση για μονογονεϊκές οικογένειεςΟι εμφανίσεις του Δημήτρη Μπάση στην ΑυστραλίαShareLatest podcast episodesSunday News Bulletin 15.10.23News Release, 14.10.24The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth ExintarisThe majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency