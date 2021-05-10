News in Greek - Monday 10.5.21

Greek News

Main news of the day from SBS Radio Greek program.

This podcast is only available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Τα διεθνή σύνορα της Αυστραλίας θα παραμείνουν κλειστά μέχρι το 2022

Με πάνω από $10 δις θα ενισχυθεί ο τομέας φροντίδας ηλικιωμένων

Διευκόλυνση αγοράς πρώτης κατοικίας από την κυβέρνηση για μονογονεϊκές οικογένειες

Οι εμφανίσεις του Δημήτρη Μπάση στην Αυστραλία

