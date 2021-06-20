News in Greek - Sunday 20.6.21

Greek News

Source: Getty Images/janrysavy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Main news of the day from SBS radio Greek.

This podcast is only available in Greek.
ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

"Για το παιδί" λέει ότι έπαιζε θέατρο ο καθ' ομολογίαν συζυγοκτόνος της Καρολάιν

News in Greek - Saturday 19.6.21

Υποχρεωτικές οι μάσκες στις δημόσιες συγκοινωνίες του Σύδνεϋ

Κυριότερα Στιγμιότυπά της εβδομάδας 13 Ιουνίου έως 20 Ιουνίου.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Matthew Aristides Karakoulakis with his 98-year-old Greek grandmother

'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer

stroganoff tenderloin

Beef stroganoff with wine and mushroom sauce

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHINA TOUR

«Το εμπόριο ρέει πιο ελεύθερα»: Σε νέα εποχή οι σχέσεις Αυστραλίας-Κίνας

GREECE FETA FIGHT

Πώς η ακρίβεια στην Ελλάδα φτάνει και στην... Αυστραλία