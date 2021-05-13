News in Greek - Thursday 13.5.21

News in Greek - Thursday 13.5.21Play11:27 Source: Getty Images/janrysavyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.81MB) Main news of the day from SBS radio Greek.This podcast is only avalable in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΣχέδια να καθιερωθεί «Ημέρα Ελληνικής Διασποράς»Greek man charged with murdering boyfriend at Sydney apartment blockΈρχονται στην Αυστραλία 25 εκατ. δόσεις εμβολίων της Moderna20-year-old mother killed next to her babyNews in Greek - Wednesday 12.5.21ShareLatest podcast episodesSunday News Bulletin 15.10.23News Release, 14.10.24The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth ExintarisThe majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency