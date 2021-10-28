News in Greek - Thursday 28.10.21

News in Greek: Wednesday 29.09.2021

News in Greek: Wednesday 29.09.2021

Main news of the day from SBS radio Greek.

This podcast is in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Ρεκόρ θανάτων σήμερα στη Βικτώρια, μια θλιβερή μέρα για την πολιτεία και την Αυστραλία

Κατάθεση του πρώην εραστή της Γκλάντις Μπερετζίκλιαν στην ICAC

Η πολιτική ηγεσία της Αυστραλίας αποτίει φόρο τιμής στο ελληνικό έπος του 1940

