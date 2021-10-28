News in Greek - Thursday 28.10.21

News in Greek - Thursday 28.10.21Play13:12News in Greek: Wednesday 29.09.2021 Source: SBS GreekGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.41MB) Main news of the day from SBS radio Greek.This podcast is in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΡεκόρ θανάτων σήμερα στη Βικτώρια, μια θλιβερή μέρα για την πολιτεία και την ΑυστραλίαΚατάθεση του πρώην εραστή της Γκλάντις Μπερετζίκλιαν στην ICACΗ πολιτική ηγεσία της Αυστραλίας αποτίει φόρο τιμής στο ελληνικό έπος του 1940ShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23