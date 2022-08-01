NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet sacks Greek-Australian minister

Greek-Australian politician, Eleni Petinos

Greek-Australian politician, Eleni Petinos Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says he had to take action in sacking his former small business and fair trading minister Eleni Petinos.

Ms Petinos is facing allegations of bullying, following media reports she called members of her staff 'retarded' and 'stupid'. She rejects the allegations and said in a statement: “I would never intentionally offend anyone or make them feel uncomfortable, and if I did I am truly sorry”. She says she intends to stay on as the member for Miranda. "I pursue politics to make a positive difference," said Ms Petinos.

The Premier says it was a tough decision to make, but the right decision.

"I note, I note, that Ms Petinos denies the allegations. She denies the allegations that were in the newspaper and I accept that. But based on the inquiries that I made over the course of yesterday I’ve formed the view that her position was not tenable”, said Mr Perrottet.

