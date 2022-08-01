NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet sacks Greek-Australian minister

Ms Petinos is facing allegations of bullying, following media reports she called members of her staff 'retarded' and 'stupid'. She rejects the allegations and said in a statement: “I would never intentionally offend anyone or make them feel uncomfortable, and if I did I am truly sorry”. She says she intends to stay on as the member for Miranda. "I pursue politics to make a positive difference," said Ms Petinos.





The Premier says it was a tough decision to make, but the right decision.



